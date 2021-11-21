Suns win 12th straight with ease, roll past Nuggets 126-97

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored a career-high 22 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 and the fast-starting Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to 12, routing the short-handed Denver Nuggets 126-97 on Sunday night. The Suns scored 48 points in the first quarter for a 20-point lead, hitting 7 of 8 3-pointers. Johnson, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder all hit two 3-pointers during the early run. The Suns haven’t lost since Oct. 27 against Sacramento when Harrison Barnes made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It’s the longest winning streak for the franchise since they won 17 straight during the 2006-07 season. Denver star forward Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game with a sprained right wrist.