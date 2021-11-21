Raiders’ deficiencies on offense continue to haunt them

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have not put it together where it matters most since their bye week. The Raiders lost their third straight game, 32-13 to the Cincinnati Bengals, falling to 5-5 and further out of position in the AFC West behind the first-place Kansas City Chiefs. Failures on third down and in the red zone have been big reasons for the Raiders’ skid. They rank near the bottom of the league in third-down and red-zone conversion percentage. And Derek Carr has been turning the ball over more often.