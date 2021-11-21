No. 1 South Carolina routs No. 9 Oregon 80-63, faces UConn

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points and Laeticia Amihere added 18 to help top-ranked South Carolina rout No. 9 Oregon 80-63 in the semifinals of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s tournament. South Carolina’s victory sets up a matchup Monday against No. 2 UConn for the tournament title. The Huskies edged No. 23 South Florida in the other semifinal. Chanaya Pinto scored 12 points to lead Oregon.