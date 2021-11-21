Garoppolo throws 2 more TDs, 49ers dominate Jaguars 30-10

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes for the third consecutive week and the San Francisco 49ers dominated Jacksonville 30-10 on Sunday for their third win in four games. Coming off their best game of the season — a 31-10 stunner against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night — the 49ers (5-5) traveled cross-country on a short week and looked every bit like a playoff contender for the second time in six days. They scored on their first five possessions and set the tone for what would be another long day for the Jaguars (2-8).