Frustration growing after Seahawks falter against Cardinals

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks seem to be out of answers after losing to the Arizona Cardinals 23-13. It’s the second straight loss and fifth in the past six games for the Seahawks and leaves them at 3-7. Seattle’s already thin playoff hopes took another hit and coach Pete Carroll is as frustrated as he’s been in his long tenure with the Seahawks. The seven losses match Seattle’s most in any season since 2012, when Russell Wilson arrived. Wilson did not play well against the Cardinals, but the bigger issue was Seattle’s defense not being able to slow down backup quarterback Colt McCoy and Arizona.