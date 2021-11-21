DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls over Knicks, 109-103

By JOHN JACKSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 31 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and the Chicago Bulls rallied in the fourth quarter for a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks Sunday night. Coby White scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Chicago won its second straight and fourth in five games. Julius Randle had 34 points on 13-for-18 shooting to lead New York. The Knicks won the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 28 in Chicago.