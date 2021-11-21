AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps to No. 2 past ‘Bama, Cincinnati

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Ohio State is No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, jumping three spots past No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati in a close vote. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the seventh consecutive week. Alabama slipped past Cincinnati last week and then Ohio State leapfrogged them both after routing Michigan State. Notre Dame is up to a season-high No. 5 and Michigan will go into its game against Ohio State ranked No. 6. Oklahoma State moved to a season-high No. 7 and is one of three Big 12 teams in the top 10, along with No. 9 Baylor and No. 10 Oklahoma. Mississippi rounds out the top 10 at No. 8.