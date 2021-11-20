Young sets record, No. 2 Bama tops No. 21 Arkansas 42-35

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for a school-record 559 yards and five touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama clinched a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 42-35 victory Saturday over No. 21 Arkansas. The Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-1, No. 2 CFP) won its 15th consecutive game against the Razorbacks (7-4, 3-4), thanks largely to the Young-to-Jameson Williams deep connection that continues to be the ultimate offensive bailout. Alabama set up a date with No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 4 after a visit to rival Auburn. This one wasn’t settled until Arkansas’s onside kick went out of bounds with 1:02 left.