US wins 2 monobob medals, Friedrich rolls in 2-man race

IGLS, Austria (AP) — The U.S. has won its first two medals of the World Cup sliding season by claiming gold and silver in women’s monobob. Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries were first and second for the U.S. Germany’s Laura Nolte was third. In the two-man race, Francesco Friedrich of Germany started the Olympic season with yet another win. Friedrich has finished no worse than second in any of his last 33 World Cup two-man races, winning gold 26 times and silver in the other seven. Codie Bascue drove to fifth place for the U.S.