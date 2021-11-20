Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool handed Arsenal a harsh reality check by tearing through the Gunners in the second half for a 4-0 win in the Premier League. A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win, but Juergen Klopp’s side gave the visitors a reminder that there is still a big gulf in class between the teams. Sadio Mane scored the opener in the first half and Liverpool then dismantled Mikel Arteta’s side after the break, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino running up the scoreline.