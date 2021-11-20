Pope hopes charity match deals a “kick” to exclusion

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is hoping that a charity soccer match that includes Swiss Guards, Vatican employees, priests, a player with Down syndrome, migrants and members of the Roma community will deal a significant “kick” to discrimination. The match takes place on Sunday in Rome and will be refereed by Lazio team captain Ciro Immobile. The encounter on the pitch aims to raise funds for a Rome diocese initiative to promote inclusion of Roma and others considered by the Vatican as society’s “more fragile” members. Francis says the team makes “inclusion the simple normality.”