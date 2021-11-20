Palace extends unbeaten run in 3-3 draw at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Christian Benteke has scored twice and Crystal Palace has extended its unbeaten streak to seven games in the Premier League in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Burnley. Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet blasted a volley into the roof of the net to tie the game for good shortly after the break following a wild, five-goal first half at a rainy Turf Moor. Ben Mee’s header had offset Benteke’s eighth-minute goal and Burnley took a 2-1 lead when Chris Wood scored on another header in the 27th. But Benteke equalized for midtable Palace in the 36th and Marc Guehi put the visitors in front six minutes later.