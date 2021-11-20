Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton and Max Vetstappen have qualified 1-2 for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, setting up a showdown between the Formula One championship contenders at the very start of Sunday’s race. Hamilton won the 102nd pole of his career and fourth of the season. Hamilton trails Verstappen by 14 points in the championship fight with three races remaining. He beat Verstappen by 0.455 seconds Saturday to win the pole at Losail International Circuit. The seven-time champion said after he’d been battling a stomachache since arriving in Qatar.