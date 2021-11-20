McCall’s 5TDs sends Coastal Carolina past Texas St. 35-21

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall tied a school record five touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina maintained possession for more than 35 minutes in a 35-21 win over Texas State. McCall returned after missing the last two games with an upper injury and went 22-for-28 for 319 yards. The second-year starter threw touchdown passes to four different receivers which were led by senior Jaivon Heiligh and his sixth 100-yard receiving game of the season. Heiligh had 10 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Calvin Hill rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries and scored a touchdown for Texas State.