Ludwig dominant in luge World Cup, leads German men’s sweep

YANQING, China (AP) — Johannes Ludwig has quickly made himself the favorite for men’s luge gold at the Beijing Olympics. Ludwig led a German sweep of the men’s medals on the newly built Olympic track in China. He won a World Cup race by the biggest margin of any men’s, women’s or doubles race in nearly eight years. He finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.597 seconds, beating teammate Felix Loch by nearly a full second. Max Langenhan got the bronze for Germany. Tucker West was the top American finisher.