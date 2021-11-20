Skip to Content
Flames spoil opening of Islanders’ new arena with 5-2 win

By VIN A. CHERWOO
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals and the Calgary Flames spoiled the Islanders’ debut of their new home arena next to Belmont Park, beating New York 5-2. Brad Richardson, Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau also scored and Noah Hanafin had two assists to help Calgary extend its point streak to five games (3-0-2). Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots. Brock Nelson scored twice for the short-handed Islanders, who were missing seven players and lost their fifth straight. Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves. 

