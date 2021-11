ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylan Thomas ran for 135 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns and Elon beat FCS No. 25-ranked Rhode Island 43-28. Elon finishes with its first winning record since the 2018 team went 6-5. It’s also the first five-win conference effort since 2017. Rhode Island’s two-game win streak came to an end. Kasim Hill threw for 394 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Rams.