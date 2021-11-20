Skip to Content
Colgate ends 54-game losing streak to Syracuse, 100-85

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Ferguson hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points and Colgate beat Syracuse 100-85 to snap a 54-game losing streak to the Orange. Nelly Cummings also had six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and seven assists. Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 12 points while Jeff Woodward was effective inside against the Syracuse zone with 10 rebounds and nine points.  Syracuse was 127-45 versus Colgate coming in with its last loss to the Raiders in 1962. Joe Girard led Syracuse with 27 points, including five 3-pointers. Buddy Boeheim scored 19 points, but only four in the second half. Jimmy Boeheim added 11 points and 10 rebounds. 

