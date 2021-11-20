Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 88-60 win over Buffalo

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and top-ranked South Carolina beat Buffalo 88-60 in the opening round of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Kamilla Cardoso had her best game of the young season, adding 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Gamecocks (4-0). Dyaisha Fair led Buffalo (1-1) with 22 points. The Gamecocks shot a sizzling 65% from the field in the second half and 58% for the game.