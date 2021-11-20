Skip to Content
Baylor, Oregon State beat Arizona State 24-10

GARY HOROWITZ
Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — A week after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, Oregon State remains in contention for the Pac-12 North Division title following a 24-10 victory over Arizona State. Jack Colletto ignited a stagnant Oregon State offense by running 47 yards for a touchdown on fourth-and-2 from the Wildcat formation, giving the Beavers a 24-10 lead with 11:24 remaining. It was the eighth rushing touchdown of the season for Colletto, a former quarterback converted to linebacker in 2019. B.J. Baylor led Oregon State’s offense with 150 yards rushing. 

