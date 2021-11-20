Barriere’s 5 TD passes help E. Washington beat Portland St.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw five touchdown passes, including three in the third quarter as Eastern Washington pulled away, and the Eagles beat Portland State 42-28. Barriere was 26-of-35 passing for 320 yards. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to Andrew Boston in the first quarter and hit Efton Chism for a 14-yard score to make it 14-14 early in the second quarter. Davis Alexander completed 34 of 52 for 338 yards and two touchdowns for Portland State.