Marquette rallies again, beats West Virginia 82-71

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Kolek scored 18 points, Justin Lewis added 17 and undefeated Marquette rallied from a double-digit deficit for the third straight game to beat West Virginia 82-71 in a semifinal of the Charleston Classic. Kam Jones scored all 12 of his points off four 3-pointers down the stretch for Marquette, which rallied from a double-digit deficit for the third straight game. Taz Sherman scored 21 points to lead the Mountaineers. The Golden Eagles will face No. 22 St. Bonaventure in Sunday’s championship game while West Virginia will take on Clemson.