Knaus thriving in management role at Hendrick Motorsports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Chad Knaus has just completed his first season in a management role at Hendrick Motorsports after two decades as a crew chief. He helped Hendrick win 17 races this season and its 15th NASCAR championship as vice president of competition. Knaus did get some time to return to the heat of competition as the strategist this season for four IMSA sports car endurance races. At those races, though, he was far more relaxed than he was as a crew chief who led Jimmie Johnson to a record-tying seven championships.