Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has had a two-game Champions League ban halved on appeal. He’s clear to play against AC Milan next week. UEFA says its appeal body upheld Atlético’s request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool. Griezmann was sent off in Madrid for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot. He missed Atlético’s 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool. Atlético hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group that Liverpool has already won.