Brakefield, Joiner carry Mississippi past Elon 74-56

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield and Jarkel Joiner scored 16 points apiece and Mississippi breezed to a 74-56 victory over Elon at the Charleston Classic. Five different players had baskets as Ole Miss (3-1) jumped out to an 11-0 lead. Elon (2-3) closed to within 17-14 on three free throws by Zac Ervin, but Joiner hit a free throw and Brakefield buried a 3-pointer to ignite a 14-3 run and the Rebels never looked back in building a 37-21 halftime lead. Darius Burford led the Phoenix with 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting.