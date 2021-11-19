Andrade stops Quigley in 2nd to keep WBO middleweight title

By STEPHEN TOBEY

Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Demetrius Andrade stopped Jason Quigley of Ireland in the second round Friday night to retain his World Boxing Organization middleweight title at Southern New Hampshire University Arena. The 33-year-old Andrade, from Providence, Rhode Island, improved to 31-0 with his 15th knockout, dropping Quigley (19-2, 14 knockouts) three times. Andrade successfully defended the WBO middleweight title he won in October of 2018 for the fifth time. In his last defense, he won a unanimous decision against Liam Williams on April 17. All five defenses were against European fighters.