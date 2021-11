BOONE, N.C. — Jahmir Young scored 23 points and hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining in the game to lift Charlotte to a 67-66 victory over Appalachian State in nonconference. Young made 4 of 6 3-point shots and added six rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Justin Forrest had 17 points to lead the Mountaineers (2-2), but he missed a 3-pointer and a layup in the final 23 seconds