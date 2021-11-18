Stamkos, Point lead Lightning past Flyers in shootout

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each scored in the shootout and regulation to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.Mathieu Joseph also scored in regulation for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who have won seven of nine.Claude Giroux scored twice and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who have lost eight straight regular-season games to Tampa Bay.