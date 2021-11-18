Prince Boateng back at hometown club Hertha: ‘I’m the boss’

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Prince Boateng is back at his hometown club Hertha Berlin for possibly the final chapter in a colorful career. He returned 14 years after leaving on an odyssey through teams in England, Spain, Italy and Turkey. The 34-year-old former Ghana international rejoined Hertha in the offseason to help the “Old Lady” recover from years of underachievement and make good on the promise delivered by backer Lars Windhorst’s $450 million worth of investments. Boateng says, “I’m a good boss. I listen, I talk. I help, I’m the joker, I’m the singer. I do everything, but I’m the boss.”