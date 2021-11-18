No surprise: Jurkovec’s return has Boston College rolling

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec has the Eagles rolling after his surprise return to the lineup. The Notre Dame transfer made a last-minute return from a wrist injury to help the Eagles beat Virginia Tech on Nov. 5. With a full week of practice, he accounted for five touchdowns and led BC to a second straight win against Georgia Tech. Florida State will need to be ready for the rejuvenated Eagles when they play in Chestnut Hill on Saturday. The Seminoles need to win their last two games to be eligible for a bowl game.