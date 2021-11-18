No. 3 Cincinnati looks to bolster playoff hopes against SMU

By The Associated Press

No. 3 Cincinnati’s game against SMU might not have the same luster it would have when the Mustangs were unbeaten and ranked in the AP Top 25 earlier this season, but there’s still a lot at stake for the Bearcats. They can clinch a berth in the American Athletic Conference championship and further their College Football Playoff hopes with a win Saturday. The Bearcats who were ranked No. 6 in the latest CFB playoff rankings, have won four of five meetings against the Mustangs.