No. 20 Pitt can wrap up Coastal with win over Virginia

By The Associated Press

No. 20 Pittsburgh can clinch its second ACC Coastal Division title in four years with a victory over Virginia. The game will be the last appearance at Heinz Field for Pitt star QB Kenny Pickett. Pickett needs 163 yards passing to break Rod Rutherford’s school record for yards passing in a single season. The Cavaliers are hopeful quarterback Brennan Armstrong can play. Armstrong did not play during last week’s loss to Notre Dame due to an injury. Pitt has won four of the last five meetings with the Cavaliers, but Virginia’s lone win during that stretch came during a visit to Pittsburgh in 2019.