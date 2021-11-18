Morsell scores 22, Lewis 21; Marquette beats Ole Miss 78-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Darryl Morsell scored 22 points, Justin Lewis added a career-best 21 points and nine rebounds and Marquette beat Mississippi 78-72 in the opening round of the Charleston Classic. Marquette plays in the winner’s bracket, and OIe Miss the loser’s bracket. Lewis scored the Golden Eagles’ first 11 second-half points, including a pair of 3s 27 seconds apart before Morsell added another to give them their first lead of the game at 47-46 with 13:13 to go. There were six lead changes and four ties before Lewis and Joplin each hit a 3-pointer in a 10-1 spurt that gave Marquette the lead for good at 67-60 with 3:55 to go. Jarkel Joiner and Nysier Brooks scored 13 points apiece and for Ole Miss.