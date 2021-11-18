Lee6 takes lead at Tiburon as Korda gets start she wanted

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jeongeun Lee6 has the lead in the CME Group Tour Championship with a 64. The attention is on LPGA Tour player of the year, and Nelly Korda took a good first step. She’s locked in a tight race with Jin Young Ko for the LPGA’s premier award. Korda got it going on the back nine at Tiburon and shot a 66 to finish two shots off the lead. Ko had a slow start and a late rally and shot 69. The South Korean star has to finish at least runner-up to have a chance to make up ground on Korda.