Knight makes 45 saves, Panthers beat Devils 4-1

By PAUL GEREFFI
Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made a career-high 45 saves to lift the Florida Panthers over the New Jersey Devils 4-1. The Panthers extended their home regular-season win streak to 13 games dating to last season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair each had a goal and an assist, and Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, who are 9-0-0 at home. The Panthers scored at least four goals for the 11th time this season. Dougie Hamilton scored for the Devils.

