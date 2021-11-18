Jackson, Fields meet; Ravens seek bounce-back win over Bears

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields studied Lamar Jackson last season as he prepared to jump from Ohio State to the NFL. He gets an in-person lesson this week. Jackson and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens look to shake off a tough loss when they visit Fields and the Chicago Bears in a matchup between teams with dual-threat quarterbacks. Fields will try to build on his best performance as the Bears come out of their bye looking to snap a four-game losing streak. The Ravens hope to get back to winning after being beaten 22-10 at Miami last week.