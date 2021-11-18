IOC transgender guidelines hailed but questions remain

By STEVE McMORRAN

AP Sports Writer

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New IOC guidelines to sports bodies on transgender participation have been hailed as groundbreaking for reversing assumptions that transgender women enjoy automatic advantages in female sports. But experts say the framework of 10 principles released by the IOC this week likely can still be used to restrict the eligibility of trans women. Dr. Jami Taylor, a political science professor at the University of Toledo, Ohio and expert on LGBTQ politics, said barriers to transgender participation likely will remain.