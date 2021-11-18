Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun retires from D-III Saint Joseph

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

Jim Calhoun is retiring as men’s basketball coach of Division III Saint Joseph. The 79-year-old Hall of Famer spent more than four years helping the school established a men’s basketball program after it began admitting male students. Calhoun was the longtime coach at UConn, where he won three national titles. He ends his career with a record of 920-397. He went 47-17 at Saint Joseph, including a conference title and an appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2020. Calhoun’s friend and longtime assistant Glen Miller will assume head coaching duties at the school in West Hartford, Connecticut.