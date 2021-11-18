Falcons place TE Hurst, LB Bates on IR before game vs Pats

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have made several roster moves ahead of their game against the New England Patriots. That includes tight end Hayden Hurst and inside linebacker Daren Bates going on injured reserve. Hurst has an ankle injury, while Bates is slowed by a groin issue. They had already been ruled out of the Patriots game. Now, they will miss at least three weeks recovering from their injuries. Hurst ranks fifth on the team with 20 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons are also without offensive lineman Josh Andrews, who went on the COVID-19 list this week.