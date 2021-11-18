Colts travel to face the Bills in 2020 playoff rematch

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says it was “painful” re-watching the tape of his team losing to the Buffalo Bills in an AFC wild-card playoff game in January. Reich finds encouragement in how close the Colts came to victory in a 27-24 loss. He says his team has improved as the Colts travel to face the AFC East-leading Bills on Sunday. The Colts have won four of five to improve their record at 5-5. The Bills have split their last four and watched their division lead dwindle to a half-game over New England.