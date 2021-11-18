After latest outburst, DK Metcalf says ‘I have to grow up’

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — DK Metcalf was again having conversations with Seattle coach Pete Carroll following his latest outburst. Metcalf was ejected in the final seconds of last Sunday’s 17-0 loss at Green Bay where the frustration of a sixth loss and Seattle being shut out led to Metcalf boiling over. Metcalf said he felt as if he was being “challenged,” by the Green Bay secondary and that led to the confrontation that included a few helmet slaps, a facemask grab and plenty of words being exchanged. Metcalf also had issues earlier in the season against Indianapolis and New Orleans.