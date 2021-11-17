Winning only stat important to Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill is doing whatever it takes to help the Titans win. He’s a big reason why Tennessee sits atop the AFC with the NFL’s longest active winning streak at six straight. That’s even if his statistics don’t reflect all he’s doing with Derrick Henry and Julio Jones among the 15 Titans currently on injured reserve. Tannehill’s been sacked 29 times through 10 games after being sacked only 24 times all last season. He also has had more interceptions with eight than in each of the past two seasons. Tannehill says the only goal is to find a way to win each week.