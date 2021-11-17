Naturally, Falcons vs Patriots brings back memories of 28-3

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady has moved on to win another title at Tampa Bay. Only a handful of Atlanta players remain from that fateful night in Houston. Yet memories of the greatest comeback — and flop — in Super Bowl history still linger, especially when the Falcons are facing the New England Patriots. The teams meet Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be exactly 1,747 days since the Brady-led Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime at the 51st Super Bowl. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan says there’s nothing he can do about that game now.