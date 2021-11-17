Morikawa, Horschel look to make history in Dubai finale

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The chances of an American golfer being crowned as European No. 1 for the first time were already strong heading into the Race to Dubai finale this week. Jon Rahm’s withdrawal from the season-ending DP World Tour Championship has made it even more likely. Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel arrived in Dubai as the top two players on the European Tour’s money list for the 2021 season. Rahm was their nearest challenger in the Race to Dubai standings but the world No. 1 has pulled out citing “the demands of a long season.” Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick and Paul Casey are the only other players in contention to win the Race to Dubai.