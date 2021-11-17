Mitchell leads No. 8 Texas over Northern Colorado 62-49

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Newcomer Tre Mitchell had 16 points and seven rebounds as No. 8 Texas defeated Northern Colorado 62-49. Mitchell made 7 of 11 shots in 22 minutes for the Longhorns, who are 2-1. Mitchell averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds last season as a sophomore at Massachusetts and was on the all-Atlantic 10 Conference first team. He was one of seven players who joined new Texas coach Chris Beard through the NCAA transfer portal. Daylen Kountz scored 14 for Northern Colorado, which is 3-2.