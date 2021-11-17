Lu Dort scores 34 points, Thunder beat Rockets 101-89

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort scored 34 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 101-89 on Wednesday night. Dort made 14 of 22 shots and had the second-best points total of his career. The Thunder snapped a two-game skid with their largest victory margin of the season. The Rockets have lost 13 straight. Houston beat Oklahoma City 124-91 about a month ago for its only win of the season. Jalen Green scored 21 points for Houston.