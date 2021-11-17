Hermosa’s double-double leads No. 18 GT women past ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored 10 of her 17 points in the first quarter to spark No. 18 Georgia Tech to a 65-42 win over East Tennessee State. Lorela Cubaj added 12 points. Hermosa grabbed 10 rebounds and Cubaj nine to help the Yellow Jackets to a 48-30 rebounding advantage and a difference of 22-8 on points in the paint. Georgia Tech scored the first 13 points of the game, four by Hermosa. It was 28-13 after one quarter and 36-18 at the half. Jaila Roberts scored 11 points for ETSU. The Buccaneers shot 19% in the second half, 23% for the game.