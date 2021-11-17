Chinese hockey team loses another game in test for Olympics

MYTISHCHI, Russia (AP) — The players hoping to make China’s men’s hockey team for next year’s Beijing Olympics have lost a second trial game against a Russian club as uncertainty builds over whether they will be allowed to play at the Winter Games. International Ice Hockey Federation officials observed Kunlun Red Star’s 4-1 loss to Avangard Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League. The officials have been assessing China’s competitive strength. They also watched a 5-4 overtime loss to Amur Khabarovsk two days earlier. Kunlun has a 7-22 record in the Russia-based league.