AP source: Mets, Eppler near 4-year GM deal

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are close to completing a deal to hire Billy Eppler as general manager, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person said Wednesday night the sides were nearing a four-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not finalized. New York was completing a background check on Eppler, who was fired as general manager of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five losing seasons. But it appears the Mets have finally found their GM following a ridiculed search that had dragged on for more than six weeks since the 2021 season ended. Eppler is expected to be introduced by the team Friday, and would become the Mets’ fifth head of baseball operations in 13 months.