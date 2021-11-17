Antetokounmpo, Middleton help Bucks defeat Lakers 109-102

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points and Khris Middleton tied Milwaukee’s franchise record for career 3-pointers in the Bucks’ 109-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Middleton returned after missing eight games due to COVID-19 and made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead for good. The second of those 3-pointers was his 1,051st as a Buck to match Ray Allen for first place on the team’s all-time list. LeBron James missed an eighth straight game for the Lakers due to an abdominal strain.